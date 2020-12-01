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The New Model: Communitarianism
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Humanity is now under attack. This attack is not from the far left or the far right. It’s from the extreme center. The political philosophy of the UN and the World Economic Forum, Communitarianism is behind the Sustainable Development initiatives as well as the Agenda for the 21st Century and Agenda 2030. It’s also behind the Strategic Intelligence Platform of the World Economic Forum. In other words, billionaires and world leaders are forcing us into a community that we’re not really part of. They’re changing our lives and the world we live, using a philosophy that no one has ever heard of.
Video content references: http://www.book-of-ours.com/communitarianism/video_credits.pdf
Please tell your friends about our page and encourage them to support us. We are creatives that illustrate the current narratives that often go undetected in mainstream reporting.
We are not reporters, though. We are artists, painters, writers, designers and visual interpreters.
Thank you for your continued support!
Please subscribe to our channel and like this video!
We Need Your Support, please donate or subscribe
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- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bookofours
To see all Book of Ours videos go to:
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL17omUxm36gOYVerD3630A
- Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user61082078
You can follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bookofours/
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For questions email [email protected]
Book of Ours Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
If you want to use it, please ask for permission.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/
— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —
* Bibliography - Sources
UK Column 6/17/20
https://youtu.be/8-h0EgeS1Kc
Communitarianism
POLITICAL AND SOCIAL PHILOSOPHY
Amitai Etzioni
https://www.britannica.com/topic/communitarianism
Communitarianism
Amitai Etzioni
https://icps.gwu.edu/sites/g/files/zaxdzs1736/f/downloads/Communitarianism.Etzioni.pdf
Communitarianism
Philosophy Basics
https://www.philosophybasics.com/branch_communitarianism.html
Communitarianism
Encyclopedia.com
https://www.encyclopedia.com/social-sciences-and-law/sociology-and-social-reform/sociology-general-terms-and-concepts/communitarianism
Multistakeholder Governance
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Multistakeholder_governance
Social Movement Organizations
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Social_movement_organization
Civil Society
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Civil_society
NGOs
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Non-governmental_organization
Music heard:
Dark Rage
CO.AG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXZsUCwRkPs
Dark Rage
CO.AG Music
https://youtu.be/zXZsUCwRkPs
Track: Max Brhon - Humanity [NCS Release]
Music provided by NoCopyrightSounds.
Watch: https://youtu.be/OJhqsUnKUWw
Free Download / Stream: http://ncs.io/Humanity
Thanks to:
Lance Smith
Mary Letterii
Barry Winsand
EMG
Maria Martinez
Sandy Saban
Gene
Sandra Risk
Colleen Virgillio
Allison McDowell
We Need Your Support, please donate or subscribe
Humanity is now under attack. This attack is not from the far left or the far right. It’s from the extreme center. The political philosophy of the UN and the World Economic Forum, Communitarianism is behind the Sustainable Development initiatives as well as the Agenda for the 21st Century and Agenda 2030. It’s also behind the Strategic Intelligence Platform of the World Economic Forum. In other words, billionaires and world leaders are forcing us into a community that we’re not really part of. They’re changing our lives and the world we live, using a philosophy that no one has ever heard of.
Video content references: http://www.book-of-ours.com/communitarianism/video_credits.pdf
Please tell your friends about our page and encourage them to support us. We are creatives that illustrate the current narratives that often go undetected in mainstream reporting.
We are not reporters, though. We are artists, painters, writers, designers and visual interpreters.
Thank you for your continued support!
Please subscribe to our channel and like this video!
We Need Your Support, please donate or subscribe
- Paypal: http://www.paypal.me/bookofours
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bookofours
To see all Book of Ours videos go to:
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL17omUxm36gOYVerD3630A
- Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user61082078
You can follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bookofours/
Get Book of Ours merchandise: https://www.zazzle.com/store/bookofours
Book of Ours web site: http://www.book-of-ours.com
Our Blog: http://www.book-of-ours.com/blog/
For questions email [email protected]
Book of Ours Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
If you want to use it, please ask for permission.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/
— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —
* Bibliography - Sources
UK Column 6/17/20
https://youtu.be/8-h0EgeS1Kc
Communitarianism
POLITICAL AND SOCIAL PHILOSOPHY
Amitai Etzioni
https://www.britannica.com/topic/communitarianism
Communitarianism
Amitai Etzioni
https://icps.gwu.edu/sites/g/files/zaxdzs1736/f/downloads/Communitarianism.Etzioni.pdf
Communitarianism
Philosophy Basics
https://www.philosophybasics.com/branch_communitarianism.html
Communitarianism
Encyclopedia.com
https://www.encyclopedia.com/social-sciences-and-law/sociology-and-social-reform/sociology-general-terms-and-concepts/communitarianism
Multistakeholder Governance
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Multistakeholder_governance
Social Movement Organizations
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Social_movement_organization
Civil Society
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Civil_society
NGOs
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Non-governmental_organization
Music heard:
Dark Rage
CO.AG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXZsUCwRkPs
Dark Rage
CO.AG Music
https://youtu.be/zXZsUCwRkPs
Track: Max Brhon - Humanity [NCS Release]
Music provided by NoCopyrightSounds.
Watch: https://youtu.be/OJhqsUnKUWw
Free Download / Stream: http://ncs.io/Humanity
Thanks to:
Lance Smith
Mary Letterii
Barry Winsand
EMG
Maria Martinez
Sandy Saban
Gene
Sandra Risk
Colleen Virgillio
Allison McDowell
Keywords
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