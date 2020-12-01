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The New Model: Communitarianism
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Humanity is now under attack. This attack is not from the far left or the far right. It’s from the extreme center. The political philosophy of the UN and the World Economic Forum, Communitarianism is behind the Sustainable Development initiatives as well as the Agenda for the 21st Century and Agenda 2030. It’s also behind the Strategic Intelligence Platform of the World Economic Forum. In other words, billionaires and world leaders are forcing us into a community that we’re not really part of. They’re changing our lives and the world we live, using a philosophy that no one has ever heard of.

Video content references: http://www.book-of-ours.com/communitarianism/video_credits.pdf

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Book of Ours Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
If you want to use it, please ask for permission.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/

— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —

* Bibliography - Sources

UK Column 6/17/20
https://youtu.be/8-h0EgeS1Kc

Communitarianism
POLITICAL AND SOCIAL PHILOSOPHY
Amitai Etzioni
https://www.britannica.com/topic/communitarianism

Communitarianism
Amitai Etzioni
https://icps.gwu.edu/sites/g/files/zaxdzs1736/f/downloads/Communitarianism.Etzioni.pdf

Communitarianism
Philosophy Basics
https://www.philosophybasics.com/branch_communitarianism.html

Communitarianism
Encyclopedia.com
https://www.encyclopedia.com/social-sciences-and-law/sociology-and-social-reform/sociology-general-terms-and-concepts/communitarianism

Multistakeholder Governance
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Multistakeholder_governance

Social Movement Organizations
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Social_movement_organization

Civil Society
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Civil_society

NGOs
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Non-governmental_organization

Music heard:
Dark Rage
CO.AG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXZsUCwRkPs

Dark Rage
CO.AG Music
https://youtu.be/zXZsUCwRkPs

Track: Max Brhon - Humanity [NCS Release]
Music provided by NoCopyrightSounds.
Watch: https://youtu.be/OJhqsUnKUWw
Free Download / Stream: http://ncs.io/Humanity

Thanks to:
Lance Smith
Mary Letterii
Barry Winsand
EMG
Maria Martinez
Sandy Saban
Gene
Sandra Risk
Colleen Virgillio
Allison McDowell
Keywords
barack obamabill clintonhillary clintonununited nationsworld economic forumcommunitarianismhoward deanfourth industrial revolutiongeorge h w bushamitai etzioni
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