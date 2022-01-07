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Dr. Gatti & Dr. Montanari -New Analysis Revelation For Present And Future Global Agenda
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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MIRRORED from The Media Of Truth - https://odysee.com/@SustainableMedia:f/Gatti-and-Montanari's-ENG:0
ENGLISH VERSION

New statements by Dr. Gatti and Dr. Montanari. Follow them here:
https://www.freehealthacademy.com/
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https://www.stefanomontanari.net/

New analysis revelation about the general situation from a scientific, media, intelligence review and the present and future global agenda.

Be prepared to know the Truth makes us strong, united and organized.

Analisi inedita sulla situazione generale da un punto di vista scientifico, mediatico, d'intelligence, e sulla presente e futura agenda globale.

Essere preparati e conoscere la Verita ci rende forti, uniti e organizzati.

Interview by Michele Lastella and Margarita Restrepo,
Translation by Lisa Nuti.

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Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liescovid 19dr montanaridr gatti
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