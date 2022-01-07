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Dr. Gatti & Dr. Montanari -New Analysis Revelation For Present And Future Global Agenda
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53 views • January 07, 2022
MIRRORED from The Media Of Truth - https://odysee.com/@SustainableMedia:f/Gatti-and-Montanari's-ENG:0
ENGLISH VERSION
New statements by Dr. Gatti and Dr. Montanari. Follow them here:
https://www.freehealthacademy.com/
-
https://www.stefanomontanari.net/
New analysis revelation about the general situation from a scientific, media, intelligence review and the present and future global agenda.
Be prepared to know the Truth makes us strong, united and organized.
Analisi inedita sulla situazione generale da un punto di vista scientifico, mediatico, d'intelligence, e sulla presente e futura agenda globale.
Essere preparati e conoscere la Verita ci rende forti, uniti e organizzati.
Interview by Michele Lastella and Margarita Restrepo,
Translation by Lisa Nuti.
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ENGLISH VERSION
New statements by Dr. Gatti and Dr. Montanari. Follow them here:
https://www.freehealthacademy.com/
-
https://www.stefanomontanari.net/
New analysis revelation about the general situation from a scientific, media, intelligence review and the present and future global agenda.
Be prepared to know the Truth makes us strong, united and organized.
Analisi inedita sulla situazione generale da un punto di vista scientifico, mediatico, d'intelligence, e sulla presente e futura agenda globale.
Essere preparati e conoscere la Verita ci rende forti, uniti e organizzati.
Interview by Michele Lastella and Margarita Restrepo,
Translation by Lisa Nuti.
Telegram
@WeSovereign
Platform
www.Sustainable.Media
@SustainableMediaPage
@Sustainable.Media
We are Elite, Government and Lobbying Free Content Producer:
Support our work -
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/sobesoccer
Noi Siamo Liberi dalla Manipolazione Governativa, e dalle Lobbies dell'Elite:
Supporta il nostro lavoro -
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/sobesoccer
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