Support your overall health with astaxanthin, one of nature’s most potent antioxidants

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Health Ranger’s Hawaiian Astaxanthin is derived from freshwater microalgae carefully grown in the pristine waters of Hawaii. It is non-GMO, Natural Algae Astaxanthin (NAXA)-Verified and lab tested by CWC Labs for heavy metals, glyphosate and microbiology. Shop at HealthRangerStore.com