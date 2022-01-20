PLANET LOCKDOWN FULL UNCENSORED VERSION

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Planet Lockdown in the United States 🇺🇸 released their feature-length documentary in ten languages on the 15th of January 2022.
THIS WAS EXCLUSIVELY PREMIERED ON BRAND NEW TUBE (UK)
A word from James - the director - about the film:
“For Planet Lockdown we spoke to some of the brightest minds in the world including epidemiologists, scientists, doctors, lawyers, protesters, a statesman and a prince. These brave souls had the courage to speak truth against all odds and inspire us to do the same. We must have the courage to overcome our fears. And once we do, it gets easier every time.”
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/
Mirrored - BNT HUB