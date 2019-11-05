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Spaceships pushed by LIGHT – the future of space travel?
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6 views • November 05, 2019
What if you could power a ship using sunlight instead of wind? Well in space, you can! Solar sails or light sails are pushed with light from the sun. Photons provide a kick when they reflect off the sail pushing the sail like an air molecule in the wind pushes a sailboat. Find out how a solar sail works and about the future of this technology!
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