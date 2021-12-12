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Blood Money: The World Bank and IMF in Latin America [Chinese subtitle] 世界銀行和國際貨幣基金組織在拉丁美洲的血腥歷史
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0 view • December 12, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Blood Money: The World Bank and IMF in Latin America〉，頻道「TeleSUR English」，2015年4月17日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEJcURQnuqw
原影片出處：〈Blood Money: The World Bank and IMF in Latin America〉，頻道「TeleSUR English」，2015年4月17日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEJcURQnuqw
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