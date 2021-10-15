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Oct 14 - Steven Crowder Suspended For Reporting the News
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24 views • October 15, 2021
YouTube has suspended @scrowder for basically reporting on the attempt by Loudoun County Schools to bury the brutal sexual assault of a 9th-grade girl in order to preserve the Left’s radical trans agenda in schools. Apparently On May 28, a male ‘transgender’ student wore a skirt when he raped a 14-year-old girl in the girl’s bathroom at Stone Bridge High School. The school district’s policy allows male students to use the girl’s bathroom and vice versa. According to the investigation the same student raped another girl at another school after he was transferred out of Stone Bridge High School.
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A German Court Finds YouTube’s Removal of Videos About C0V1D Was Illegal and YouTube Must Restore the Videos
VAX OR STARVE: German State Allows Grocery Stores to Ban Unvaccinated
The Chicago Police Union becomes the latest organization to defy the Gestapo Vax mandates
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
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