https://gettr.com/post/p2jy4twb8d9

06/15/2023 Nicole on KSEV Radio: The Secretary of State Blinken was the person who started the fake letter signed by the 51 former Intel community officials to help Biden to win the election. And he's also the managing director of the Biden center funded by over $100 million from the CCP. While Miles Guo is jailed with false charges, just because he dared to speak out about the CCP’s infiltration in the US.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/15/2023 妮可上KSEV Radio节目：国务卿布林肯伪造了51名前情报官员签名的虚假信件，帮助拜登赢得选举。他还是拜登中心的常务董事，该中心获得了中共1亿多美元的资助。而郭文贵因莫须有的罪名而被监禁，只因他敢揭露中共对美国的渗透。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





