Accessing the Gifts (CLC - Lite) 7 10 12

CLC Lite Teachings are a quick and basic understanding of the Gifts. Designed for those who are too busy to really get into depth. Enjoy! Sunday's teaching will reveal how to How to Access and Release the Gifts of the Holy Spirit. There is something very wrong in the world! The world you grew up with and knew it changing quickly! Learn now what you and your family needs to do to reach and lost world! DON'T MISS THIS! Christ Life Center - www.christlifecenter.org Give online by texting 73256 CHRISTLIFECENTER (one word) in subject line! Online Giving; https://onrealm.org/ChristLifeCenter/... PayPal Giving: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted... Make Purchases on Amazon Smile to support us: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/59-2096410 Jesus Fellowship, Inc. d/b/a Christ Life Center Live in Person Service Riviera School Auditorium Sunday 10:47 am located at 9775 SW 87 Ave. Miami, FL 33176 Purchase Solar Backup Systems: Please note all purchases support CLCTV https://patterson-solar-products.mysh... Purchase Emergency Long Term Food Storage https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=480... Buy EcoFlow Solar Products here 5% off and FREE SHIPPING! https://patterson-solar-products.mysh... Follow us to watch our regular livestreams https://www.youtube.com/c/DrRickPatte... Online Services We provide weekly online Services and Teachings Please subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://rickpatterson.blogspot.com http://www.drrickpatterson.com https://www.Mewe.com/drrickpatterson https://www.twitter.com/drrickey https://www.facebook.com/drrickpatter... https://parler.com/profile/Drrickpatt... https://www.patterson.org https://www.tumblr.com/blog/drrickpat... https://www.rumble.com/drrickpatterson https://www.homesnap.com/Rick-Patterson https://site238423.myrealestateplatfo... https://www.globalya.com/share/3282b2... https://brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson https://rickpatterson.blogspot.com https://www.bitchute.com/drrickpatterson https://gab.com/drrickpatterson https://www.brighteon.com/drrickpatte...



