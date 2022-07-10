Accessing the Gifts (CLC - Lite) 7 10 12

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CLC Lite Teachings are a quick and basic understanding of the Gifts. Designed for those who are too busy to really get into depth. Enjoy!
Sunday's teaching will reveal how to How to Access and Release the Gifts of the Holy Spirit. There is something very wrong in the world! The world you grew up with and knew it changing quickly! Learn now what you and your family needs to do to reach and lost world!
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Christ Life Center - www.christlifecenter.org
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