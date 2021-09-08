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Acetyl L-Carnitine for Hypoxia
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120 views • September 08, 2021
Acetyl L-Carnitine for Hypoxia. Hypoxia is defined as a deficiency of oxygen in the body tissues, and cerebral hypoxia is a decrease in oxygen supply to the brain. In this video we’re going to take a quick look at oxidative stress from hypoxia, and examine two of the specific ways that ALCAR is able to improve the symptoms of oxygen deprivation.
Primal Brain Hacks on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ga3DRR24WpIv/
Source Links:
1) Mild Hypoxia of a Skydiver Making Repeated, Medium-Altitude Aircraft Exits: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31980051/
2) Acetyl-l-carnitine (ALCAR) prevents hypobaric hypoxia-induced spatial memory impairment through extracellular related kinase-mediated nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 phosphorylation: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19318118/
3) Hypoxia-induced deactivation of NGF-mediated ERK1/2 signaling in hippocampal cells: neuroprotection by acetyl-L-carnitine: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18500755/
4) Role of nerve growth factor in oxidant homeostasis: glutathione metabolism: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7901332/
5) https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17594942/ Role for nerve growth factor in the in vivo regulation of glutathione in response to LPS in mice
6) https://www.ninds.nih.gov/Disorders/All-Disorders/Cerebral-Hypoxia-Information-Page
Video clips and background music by storyblocks.com
Additional graphics by pixabay.com
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Primal Brain Hacks on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ga3DRR24WpIv/
Source Links:
1) Mild Hypoxia of a Skydiver Making Repeated, Medium-Altitude Aircraft Exits: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31980051/
2) Acetyl-l-carnitine (ALCAR) prevents hypobaric hypoxia-induced spatial memory impairment through extracellular related kinase-mediated nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 phosphorylation: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19318118/
3) Hypoxia-induced deactivation of NGF-mediated ERK1/2 signaling in hippocampal cells: neuroprotection by acetyl-L-carnitine: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18500755/
4) Role of nerve growth factor in oxidant homeostasis: glutathione metabolism: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7901332/
5) https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17594942/ Role for nerve growth factor in the in vivo regulation of glutathione in response to LPS in mice
6) https://www.ninds.nih.gov/Disorders/All-Disorders/Cerebral-Hypoxia-Information-Page
Video clips and background music by storyblocks.com
Additional graphics by pixabay.com
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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