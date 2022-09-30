Nuclear War At Our Front Door - Time Has Run Out! | Steve Quayle Joins Doug Hagmann [9-29-22]

-----------------

Crusade Prayer (14) Prayer to God the Father for protection against Nuclear War

O Almighty Father, God the Most High, please have Mercy on all sinners. Open their hearts to accept salvation and to receive an abundance of graces. Hear my pleas for my own family and ensure that each one will find favour in your loving Heart. O Divine Heavenly Father, protect all Your children on earth from any nuclear war or other acts, which are being planned to destroy your children. Keep us from all harm and protect us. Enlighten us so we can open our eyes, hear and accept the Truth of our salvation, without any fear in our souls. Amen.

---------------

Crusade of Prayers [Theme - to dilute the impact of War]

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2017/08/10/crusade-of-prayers-theme-to-dilute-the-impact-of-war/











