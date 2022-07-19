CDC Caught Falsifying Jab Death Data: Over 52,000 Deaths "Reclassified" To Hide Real Effect Of Jab

The CDC is falsifying COVID vaccines to get their numbers fitting their agenda.

Dr. Jane Ruby describes last months data that have been FAKED to reclassify the death count that originally were listed as vaccinated deaths!

They can’t hide these numbers for long, but they will do anything to put these injections in EVERY arm in the world.

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