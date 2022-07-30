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This is what's coming next... will you be ready?
Renegade Media
Renegade Media
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196 views • July 30, 2022

Another week and it's been a busy one by any measure. While we are all hoping that things will soon settle down and get back to some sense of normality, the opposite is actually happening now.

Things are heating up, and there some things you need to be aware of that could quite possibly happen in the coming week. Being prepared is how you and I are going to get through this next phase.

Juan O Savin has been sharing some eye-opening information this week and we take a look at some of the bigger things he shared.

Plus, Dr. Naomi Wolf is furious and is taking legal action! This is big! If she succeeds, it will be a MAJOR game-changer. Pay attention to what she is doing and we will be following her every step of the way.

Be sure to visit https://www.RenegadeMediaNews.com and sign up for our new membership site (it's free!) and see who we follow to stay on top of the latest news and much more too!

Finally, if this video was helpful to you, please share it with your friends and followers too.

Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/renegademedia

Watch the Juan O Savin interview here: https://rumble.com/v1duxkj-juan-o-savin-72722-video-a.html

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vaccinespoliticselectionfraudprimariesjuanosavinnaomiwolfstevenkbannon
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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