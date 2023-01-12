Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 2970b - It’s Time To Unleash Trump’s Plan To Destroy The [DS], The Narrative Shift Trap
148 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2970b - Jan. 11, 2023

It’s Time To Unleash Trump’s Plan To Destroy The [DS], The Narrative Shift Trap

The [DS] is now trapped in their narrative. Everything they tried to do to Trump is now coming back around at them. They projected their crimes onto Trump but it was all propaganda and now the truth and facts are going to show they were all in on these crimes. Every step of the way the [DS] is feeling pain and Trump is exposing their crimes. Biden is now trapped in the classified document narrative. Trump put out a video explaining how we need to destroy the [DS].

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 78% OFF LIFETIME DISCOUNT!
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^ 





Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket