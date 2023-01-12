X22 REPORT Ep. 2970b - It’s Time To Unleash Trump’s Plan To Destroy The [DS], The Narrative Shift Trap

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2970b - Jan. 11, 2023

It’s Time To Unleash Trump’s Plan To Destroy The [DS], The Narrative Shift Trap

The [DS] is now trapped in their narrative. Everything they tried to do to Trump is now coming back around at them. They projected their crimes onto Trump but it was all propaganda and now the truth and facts are going to show they were all in on these crimes. Every step of the way the [DS] is feeling pain and Trump is exposing their crimes. Biden is now trapped in the classified document narrative. Trump put out a video explaining how we need to destroy the [DS].

