Mamdani's Unbalanced Budget - Not 1st Nations - Alberta Separation

Zohran Mamdani’s unbelievably dishonest NYC budget





Mayor Zohran Mamdani spiked the ball Tuesday, as the city’s budget crunch seemed to go away as quickly as it had appeared.





He announced that Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers would dollop a few extra billion dollars on Gotham over the next few years to patch up the city’s suddenly balanced budget.





But the mayor’s revisionism, coupled with the slipshod manner in which the budget is being balanced, gives reason to worry that he will struggle to handle less avoidable fiscal challenges ahead.





The mayor insists he “uncovered” a massive budget deficit upon taking office, a strange term to describe something that had been warned about for the better part of a year, including by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.





New York City is now in its fourth year of spending more than it collects, and spending has far outpaced inflation for a decade.





https://nypost.com/2026/05/12/opinion/zohran-mamdanis-unbelievably-dishonest-budget/









Archaeological Evidence of Pre-Native American Cultures





While many people associate the Americas solely with Native American cultures, archaeological evidence reveals a fascinating history of other groups that inhabited the land long before.





Excavations have uncovered sites like Monte Verde in Chile and the Buttermilk Creek Complex in Texas, showcasing human presence dating back over 15,000 years. You’ll find tools, fire pits, and remnants of ancient dwellings, indicating complex societies that thrived on hunting, gathering, and possibly early agriculture.





These discoveries challenge the notion of a singular narrative, highlighting a rich tapestry of cultures. Each find adds depth to our understanding of human migration and adaptation, reminding us that the story of America is filled with diverse voices and experiences waiting to be acknowledged.





https://aztec.style/who-was-in-america-before-native-americans/









The Native Americans Before the Native Americans





In 2021, scientists radiocarbon-dated pollen found in human footprints at the White Sands National Park in New Mexico and came back with dates of greater than 20,000 years. Critics demanded more evidence, and in 2023, using new data and more advanced methods seems to have confirmed the date. Though there are still skeptics, the White Sands discovery is not the only site that dates to the Last Glacial Maximum between 20-26,000 years ago.





https://www.palladiummag.com/2024/02/02/the-native-americans-before-the-native-americans/









Alberta government adds separation-related question to fall referendum





Albertans will vote on whether the province should remain a part of Canada when they head to the polls this fall.





They will also decide if a second referendum on Alberta’s independence should happen in the future.





Premier Danielle Smith says her government is putting a new question on an Oct. 19 provincial referendum that covers sentiments of both the successful pro-federalist Forever Canadian petition and the struck-down Stay Free Alberta separation petition.





The question: “Should Alberta remain a province of Canada, or should the Government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?”





https://www.ctvnews.ca/edmonton/article/alberta-government-adds-separation-related-question-to-fall-referendum/