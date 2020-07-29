The Sovereign Military Order of Malta, Papal knights serve The Jesuit Order

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“The Knights of Malta is a world organization with its threads weaving through business, banking, politics, the CIA, other intelligence organizations, P2, religion, education, law, military, think tanks, foundations, the United States Information Agency, the United Nations, and numerous other organizations. The world head of the Knights of Malta is elected for a life term, with the approval of the Pope. The Knights of Malta have their own Constitution and are sworn to work toward the establishment of a New World Order with the Pope at its head. Knights of Malta members are also powerful members of the CFR (Council on Foreign Relations) and the Trilateral Commission.”
William Cooper [1]
Further Info:
Knights of Malta:
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Knights_of_Malta
Order of Malta ( Official Site ):
https://www.orderofmalta.int/
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puDGfi_NxAY&;feature=youtu.be
BretNorman YT Channel