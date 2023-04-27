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[Apr 27, 2023] BIOGEOLOGY, GEOPOLYMERS & LIES - EXPOSING PAUL COOK [Stellium7]
DITRH
DITRH
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51 views • August 24, 2023

I will begin with a presentation of evidence regarding Sandstone layers, Geopolymers, 3d printing, the Great Trees and how all of this relates to Paul Cook's claims about his 'Golden Layer.' This is the primary purpose of this stream.

At the end of the video, for those interested, I will present texts, audios, and video that PROVE, in Paul Cook's own words that he has flat out lied about numerous statements he's made about myself and others. My goal here is not to create drama, or sow discord in the alternative researcher community. Quite the contrary. I have supported and promoted Paul numerous times since 2021. I made every attempt to avoid public confrontations with him, wishing to engage in dialogue, but it was Paul who went on attack against me and several others. It's a shame really. He has done some great research. But for those that know the truth about his actions, his credibility now resides in the toilet.


This stream is about setting the record straight. He has completely misrepresented the nature of our disagreements. He has proven himself a liar and a hypocrite, who now blocks anyone that dares question his theories. He claims "it's all just opinions mate" yet shamelessly mocks others for 'lazy research', 'ridiculous ideas' and 'point and claim'.


The truth is, the backlash Paul has experienced in the last month has had nothing to do with Paul being 'over the target' as he claims, and many of his followers believe. Nor is there some grand conspiracy against him. What this is really about is Paul being a liar, a narcissist, and a generally despicable person. He blocks all dissenting opinions, takes down livestreams that could be used to show his lies, has turned off all comments on his videos, and issued several unwarranted strikes against other channels. Throughout it all, he's not produced a shred of evidence for any of his accusations.


He's created an echo chamber for himself, convincingly playing the victim and milks his unknowing subscribers in the process. His followers deserve better and to know the truth. Anyone still donating to him after this presentation, or moderating his livestreams, should have their head examined.


Get the app! Learn the TRUTH! More info found at www.FlatEarthDave.com

To book Flat Earth Dave on your show click the link at the top.

Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.


https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. 

With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.


The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.


Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested.

Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA


Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:

https://www.patreon.com/DITRH

For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH

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MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected] If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.

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