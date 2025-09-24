Bad Boys 5️⃣.0️⃣

This nu metal track opens with uneasy synths, industrial noise, and whispered male vocals, Verses layer pulsing hip hop drums, fuzz bass, jagged low C# guitars shaped with envelope filters, delay, and phaser, Choruses hit with detuned riffs, pounding drums, and ferocious half-sung, half-screamed vocals, The bridge spirals into warped music box, carnival samples, slap bass, fierce female vocals, manic laughter, wild beats, eerie strings, and drones, collapsing into a sinister drone, gunshot, and echoing laughter, Turntable scratches and dynamic samples cut through, amplifying the industrial metal and psychobilly chaos





(Intro - parrot spoken) Stop! Police! You're under arrest! (Chorus) (parrot) Bad boys bad boys Whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do When they come for you? Bad boys, bad boys Whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do When they come for you? (Verse 1) (parrot) When you were eight and I was nine You said, "let's run away, we'll be just fine" Now you're a man and I'm a man And we're still running, we're still running, man (Pre-Chorus) (parrot) You broke the law, you broke the law You broke the law, you broke the law (Chorus) (parrot) Bad boys bad boys Whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do When they come for you? Bad boys, bad boys Whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do When they come for you? (Verse 2) (parrot) You stole the car, you robbed the store You shot the man, you broke the door Now you're in jail, and I'm out here And we're still running, we're still running, dear (Pre-Chorus) (parrot) You broke the law, you broke the law You broke the law, you broke the law (Chorus) (parrot) Bad boys bad boys Whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do When they come for you? Bad boys, bad boys Whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do When they come for you? (Bridge) (parrot) Nobody likes when you're a bad boy You gotta listen, you gotta learn, boy Before it's too late, and you can't turn, boy You gotta listen, you gotta learn, boy (Guitar Solo) (Chorus) (parrot) Bad boys, bad boys Whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do When they come for you? Bad boys, bad boys Whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do When they come for you? (Outro - fade) (parrot) Bad boys... Whatcha gonna do... When they come for you... Bad boys...