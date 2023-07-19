Create New Account
Rebels in the Valley of Jehoshaphat Perry Stone
Perry Stone


July 19, 2023


The final judgment of the nations will be in the Valley of Jehoshaphat! See and hear the story as to WHY God will judge sheep and goat in this place!

#perrystone #mannafest #prophecy


Perry Stone or anyone from our ministry will never comment on YouTube asking for money. If you see someone do this, it is a SCAM, and please report it to YouTube directly. Thank you!


PSM Website: https://perrystone.org/

PSTV: https://perrystone.tv/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/perrystonevoe/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/perrystonevoe


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GotWd0g4ePw

