Insurance Deceit "A War against your Own Self"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
::::: Imagine yourself on Judgement day carrying the sin of insurance because you supported with your annual insurance money those who received punishments of god ,,,watch also my oldest video's like the great deceit in horror movies for example or why muslims do not take vaccins, Discovery place of judgement day on the Moon,how devil hurt the vaccinated,Reasons why Evil People keep Birds in Cages and Exposing Some Advantages of The Unseen Evil Spirits,Mental Disorders Caused By Evil Spirits and Vaccins Then Prolonged by Pharmakias Anticipated Drugs,RABIES SEQUENCE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE DEPOPULATION AGENDA,Ancient Egypt explains almost ALL the WARS,Dr. Carrie Madej Vaccin Solutions and My solutions, and health tips videos like How to Destroy NANOTECH-FIBER CLOTS-PARASITES AND BOOST UP IMMUNITY,the cause and solution for obesity demons and parasites