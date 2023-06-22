DISCRIMINATION! The Indigenous.

The word 'Indigenous' has been bastardised. Do you know what the REAL meaning is?
Not many do.
Please SHARE THIS VIDEO to all your family and friends who may not be Aware of the DECEPTION, we've all been had.
I'm Indigenous, and so are you.
The Proper Meaning - https://www.etymonline.com/word/indigenous?fbclid=IwAR11QNJIsb_-Q1vzynzb9rLCCU6uVmQVdDQEjLEYLwZNuU4bmPXUnTK7Hxw
From 1962 School Mag - https://nla.gov.au/nla.obj-3143508085/view?sectionId=nla.obj-3144436256&partId=nla.obj-3143541296#page/n23/mode/1up
The Aussie Govt likes BLM - https://www.aihw.gov.au/reports/australias-welfare/profile-of-indigenous-australians?fbclid=IwAR1VrM1OyiX15H_mRwCBaE0DXTWcp1MhSRgBqVEkgOa3ffwwpNZLLPi-rLg
Self Identifying Canadians - https://www.legalaid.on.ca/lawyers-legal-professionals/for-aboriginal-legal-issues/aboriginal-self-identification-question/?fbclid=IwAR0RZEwlIdd8VDcDNvf_VpTnzySoSck-JTylIOhudt5uh79cbGZ2nR7fMuM
Thanks Amnesty - https://www.amnesty.org/en/what-we-do/indigenous-peoples/?fbclid=IwAR1B_JbYGMfLPegvD1NivSoWSkcwXDznyF3g5HNjtEatCYIgdWR493cF8W4
The Permanent UN Mob - https://www.un.org/esa/socdev/unpfii/documents/5session_factsheet1.pdf
Please share this information to people who don't get it yet.
This message is Authorised by Roobs, Indigenous Australian and Traditional Owner of this post.
