DISCRIMINATION! The Indigenous.

The word 'Indigenous' has been bastardised. Do you know what the REAL meaning is?





Not many do.





Please SHARE THIS VIDEO to all your family and friends who may not be Aware of the DECEPTION, we've all been had.





I'm Indigenous, and so are you.





The Proper Meaning - https://www.etymonline.com/word/indigenous?fbclid=IwAR11QNJIsb_-Q1vzynzb9rLCCU6uVmQVdDQEjLEYLwZNuU4bmPXUnTK7Hxw





From 1962 School Mag - https://nla.gov.au/nla.obj-3143508085/view?sectionId=nla.obj-3144436256&partId=nla.obj-3143541296#page/n23/mode/1up





The Aussie Govt likes BLM - https://www.aihw.gov.au/reports/australias-welfare/profile-of-indigenous-australians?fbclid=IwAR1VrM1OyiX15H_mRwCBaE0DXTWcp1MhSRgBqVEkgOa3ffwwpNZLLPi-rLg





Self Identifying Canadians - https://www.legalaid.on.ca/lawyers-legal-professionals/for-aboriginal-legal-issues/aboriginal-self-identification-question/?fbclid=IwAR0RZEwlIdd8VDcDNvf_VpTnzySoSck-JTylIOhudt5uh79cbGZ2nR7fMuM





Thanks Amnesty - https://www.amnesty.org/en/what-we-do/indigenous-peoples/?fbclid=IwAR1B_JbYGMfLPegvD1NivSoWSkcwXDznyF3g5HNjtEatCYIgdWR493cF8W4





The Permanent UN Mob - https://www.un.org/esa/socdev/unpfii/documents/5session_factsheet1.pdf





Please share this information to people who don't get it yet.





This message is Authorised by Roobs, Indigenous Australian and Traditional Owner of this post.





