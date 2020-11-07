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Creștinismul este pentru vremuri grele
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3 views • November 07, 2020
Creștinismul este pentru vremuri grele. Relevanța Adevărului în zilele grele ale anului 2020,
Cu Peter Costea (Președinte ARN) și Părintele Mihai Valică (Parohia Ortodoxă ”Sfânta Treime”, Vatra Dornei)
URMĂREȘTE-NE ȘI AICI:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ARNromania
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
#AliantaRenastereaNationala #PeterCostea #Valori
Cu Peter Costea (Președinte ARN) și Părintele Mihai Valică (Parohia Ortodoxă ”Sfânta Treime”, Vatra Dornei)
URMĂREȘTE-NE ȘI AICI:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ARNromania
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
#AliantaRenastereaNationala #PeterCostea #Valori
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