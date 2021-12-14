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Bioweapon Criminal Assault - Kingston Call for Police to Arrest San Diego Mayor
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50 views • December 14, 2021
The Stew Peters Show. Biotech Analyst Karen Kingston joins.
The Covid pandemic has been the perfect golden goose for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson. During the big panic in spring 2020, Congress in its infinite wisdom gave drug companies complete liability immunity for any damages caused by their Covid vaccines. Last month, we told you about the evidence that the worst Covid side effects are coming from a handful of batches of the vaccine which may have been tainted, botched, or otherwise poorly prepared.
The Covid pandemic has been the perfect golden goose for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson. During the big panic in spring 2020, Congress in its infinite wisdom gave drug companies complete liability immunity for any damages caused by their Covid vaccines. Last month, we told you about the evidence that the worst Covid side effects are coming from a handful of batches of the vaccine which may have been tainted, botched, or otherwise poorly prepared.
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