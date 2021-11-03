© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They are ALL conected to 'Psyop' Sacha Stone = interlinked with the SATANIC United Nations....
Follow
4
Share
Report
582 views • November 03, 2021
Note: Just like in Denmark...
"Knowingly or unknowingly. At best, a fool! At worse, a deceiver!" - Anthony Patch
“The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.” - Lenin
Controlled Opposition- Sacha Stone Madej Tenpenny Buttar Icke Mikovitz Bigtree Kennedy Kaufman Cowan etc...
All linked to Sacha Stone's ITNJ, Humanitad & "New Earth" New-Agers and interlinked with the United Nations
The Satanic 'New Age': Love, energy, frequencies, vibrations, self-empowerment..
Ever wonder why they never go all the way? - Saving your soul from the mark of the beast?
- Dr Carrie Madej
- Dr Sherri Tenpenny
- Dr Rashid Buttar
- Dr Christiane Northrup
- David Icke
- Judy Mikovitz
- Del Bigtree
- Robert Kennedy Jr
- Professor Dolores Cahill
- Andrew Wakefield
- Dr David Martin
- Dr Andy Kaufman
- Sean Stone
- Dr Tom Cowan
etc etc
'The Academy of Divine Knowledge' - https://academyofdk.com/meet-our-teachers/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=the+academy+of+divine+knowledge&;t=h_&ia=web
Sources:
Twitter Helps Push the Cointelpro "Doctors" - Twitter Is Event 201!
RichieFromBoston - 42747 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AF2f8LJhvuVr/
Dr Carrie Madej | COINTELPRO | Lies about reversing the needle's irreversible change to God's design
https://youtu.be/UHNuimFfm-g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6i3qeothWRbatvw1YEZzvg
Original video from 7grainsofsalt:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbgXNLQWeyc&;t=0s (channel deleted by youtube)
7grainsofsalt = 7grainsofsalt 3 - 1.07K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ/videos
"Knowingly or unknowingly. At best, a fool! At worse, a deceiver!" - Anthony Patch
“The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.” - Lenin
Controlled Opposition- Sacha Stone Madej Tenpenny Buttar Icke Mikovitz Bigtree Kennedy Kaufman Cowan etc...
All linked to Sacha Stone's ITNJ, Humanitad & "New Earth" New-Agers and interlinked with the United Nations
The Satanic 'New Age': Love, energy, frequencies, vibrations, self-empowerment..
Ever wonder why they never go all the way? - Saving your soul from the mark of the beast?
- Dr Carrie Madej
- Dr Sherri Tenpenny
- Dr Rashid Buttar
- Dr Christiane Northrup
- David Icke
- Judy Mikovitz
- Del Bigtree
- Robert Kennedy Jr
- Professor Dolores Cahill
- Andrew Wakefield
- Dr David Martin
- Dr Andy Kaufman
- Sean Stone
- Dr Tom Cowan
etc etc
'The Academy of Divine Knowledge' - https://academyofdk.com/meet-our-teachers/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=the+academy+of+divine+knowledge&;t=h_&ia=web
Sources:
Twitter Helps Push the Cointelpro "Doctors" - Twitter Is Event 201!
RichieFromBoston - 42747 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AF2f8LJhvuVr/
Dr Carrie Madej | COINTELPRO | Lies about reversing the needle's irreversible change to God's design
https://youtu.be/UHNuimFfm-g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6i3qeothWRbatvw1YEZzvg
Original video from 7grainsofsalt:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbgXNLQWeyc&;t=0s (channel deleted by youtube)
7grainsofsalt = 7grainsofsalt 3 - 1.07K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.