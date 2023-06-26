Walking In The Faith Of The Lord-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JUNE 24 2023

Your King James Bible has a lot to say about faith and the exercising of it in the daily life of the believer, and yet true biblical faith can be a tough thing to develop. For starters, the world, the flesh and the Devil are constantly intruding into our lives and attempting to minimize it as much as possible. Then there is the fact that we are called to believe in a God we cannot see, hear or touch. Where does faith begin? With printed words on a piece of paper that are preached in our hearing.



"So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God." Romans 10:17 (KJB)



Most of my Christian life, I have struggled with my level of faith, and it does not come easy for me. Never did. But the longer I live and walk with the Lord, I can see His ways so much more clearly now, and it gets easier and easier to trust in Him in everything. Have you ever seen someone who, getting a prayer answered, rejoiced and said "the Lord is good!"? Well, God is just as good answering your prayer in the negative as He is in the positive. The book of Job is held up as the standard of how to endure trials and testing, and on many levels it is. But more than that, it is a manual of exercising faith in God just as much in the lean time as in the time of harvest. I experienced an extraordinary lesson in faith last Saturday, in a wholly unexpected way, and I would like to share that with you on this Sunday Service.

