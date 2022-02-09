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Canadian Truckers, Social Engineering, Big Tech, Angels, Divinity and Us
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20 views • February 09, 2022
Where are we now in 2022? Something big happening in Ottawa while some of us are realizing that we are more than the boxes we are put into...
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