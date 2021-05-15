НЕ ДЕЛАЙ ТАК

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23 views • May 15, 2021
РАЗАРХИВИРУЙ СЕБЯ - ПРОРАБОТАВ В СЕБЕ НЕНАВИСТЬ, И ВСКРОЙ СВОЮ РОДОВУЮ ПРОГРАММУ ЖИЗНИ, А НЕ ТЕ ИНОРОДНЫЕ ИВЕРСКИЕ ФАЙЛЫ, КОТОРЫЕ ОНИ ТЕБЕ ВНЕДРИЛИ С ЗАЧАТИЯ! КРАСИШЬ ГУБЫ - ЗНАЧИТ У ТЕБЯ ДИСФОРМОФОБИЯ! https://youtu.be/415cV41PdtA
УЗНАЙ О СВОИХ ПСИХОЛОГИЧЕСКИХ ПРОБЛЕМАХ, И НАЧНИ С НИМИ ЧТО-ЛИБО ДЕЛАТЬ! ЕСТЕСТВЕННАЯ КРАСОТА И НАТУРАЛЬНОСТЬ - В ТРАДИЦИИ, ЯВЛЯЕТСЯ ПРИЗНАКОМ ЗДОРОВЬЯ. ГУБНОЙ ПОМАДОЙ - СЧАСТЬЕ НЕ ПОЛУЧИШЬ! НАОБОРОТ!
УЗНАЙ О СВОИХ ПСИХОЛОГИЧЕСКИХ ПРОБЛЕМАХ, И НАЧНИ С НИМИ ЧТО-ЛИБО ДЕЛАТЬ! ЕСТЕСТВЕННАЯ КРАСОТА И НАТУРАЛЬНОСТЬ - В ТРАДИЦИИ, ЯВЛЯЕТСЯ ПРИЗНАКОМ ЗДОРОВЬЯ. ГУБНОЙ ПОМАДОЙ - СЧАСТЬЕ НЕ ПОЛУЧИШЬ! НАОБОРОТ!
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