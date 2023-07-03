Create New Account
The FSB Announced the Suppression of an Assassination Attempt on the Head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov
The FSB announced the suppression of an assassination attempt on the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov


“An assassination attempt on the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, organized by the special services of Ukraine, has been suppressed. In the course of the operational-search activities, a Russian citizen born in 1988 was identified and detained, who was recruited by the SBU and took a course in reconnaissance and subversive activities on the territory of Ukraine, including mine-explosive training,” the Center for Public Relations reported on Monday. communications (DSP) of the FSB of Russia.


The man allegedly planned to blow up Aksyonov's car, but was caught retrieving the bomb from a hiding place.

