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The State We Are In Episode 1: The Elephant in The Room
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There is an elephant rampaging through the living room of modern life. The media ignores it. The politicians talk around it. The Church leadership pretends not to see it. But the elephant is real—and it is destroying everything.

Frank Wright launches a new series with a single question: What if the crisis of our age cannot be explained by politics, economics, or culture? What if those systems themselves have been captured, hollowed out, and turned into machines for manufacturing belief, controlling opinion, and hiding the collapse?

For over a century, a revolutionary system has been reshaping Western civilization. Inherited faith, tradition, and institutions have been replaced with propaganda, technological management, and a new order that no one voted for and no one can escape. The elephant is not a conspiracy. It is the architecture of the modern world, and it is failing.

This is not the end of the world. It is the end of a worldview. The question is whether anyone will name the elephant before the room collapses around us.

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