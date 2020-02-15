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Coronavirus cases exceed 64K globally, death toll nears 1,400 in China
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12 views • February 15, 2020
The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in China continued to surge after 5,000 more people were diagnosed with the virus; foreign affairs correspondent Benjamin Hall reports. #FoxNews
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