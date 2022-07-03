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Military Recruitment is in The Toilet | Live From The Lair
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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659 views • July 03, 2022

Recruitment for the woke military is down to 40% of typical levels. Gee, I wonder why.#LiveFromTheLair #Military #GetWokeGoBroke


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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