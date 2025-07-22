nformation is not knowledge!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Only fools despise wisdom. Information is not knowledge... three ways in a combination strategy to kill the 1 million people we injected with HIV by way of the hepatitis B vaccine, oh, 1 million in 1991 when Fauci perpetrated his AIDS fraud that only gay men, IV drug users and prostitutes could get HIV, and therefore AIDS, they did the same things with SARS-CoV-2. SARS-CoV-2 couldn't possibly have caused COVID, because they injected in every polio vaccine since 2004!

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/16/2025

ThriveTime Show with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v6watn0-dr.-judy-mikovits-we-are-headed-for-a-wild-future..html

Moore & Al paper about SARS-CoV-2 in Polio Vaccines since 2004: https://tinyurl.com/MoorePaper2004SARSCoV2

Peer Reviewed Publications: https://therealdrjudy.com/peer-reviewed-pubs