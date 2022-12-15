What the US Lamasery Will Bring

🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots! Sign Up Now, For Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com





Did You Know That A Portal Opened On 11/11/2022 That Was Bigger Than The Opening We Had 2,000 Years Ago When We Had The First Advent?





Master Lama Rasaji Shares Details About This Portal And What We Can Expect In The Future.





This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 80, Let’s Celebrate Advent. You Can Watch The Full Episode At: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-80-lets-celebrate-advent/







☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/ .

🙌 Learn More About Silver & Gold: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/silver-gold/

💥 Learn About Energy Wellness: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/wellness/energy/

📧 Get Important Patriot News! Sign Up Now, for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com







