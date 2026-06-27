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Russian Geran-2 Sikher drones destroy 5 Ukrainian locomotives in targeted strikes on railway logistics infrastructure
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Russian Geran-2 Sikher drones destroy 5 Ukrainian locomotives in targeted strikes on railway logistics infrastructure.

➡️ 2 locomotives destroyed under a road bridge in Zaporizhzhia, 3 more struck on the railway section between Malinovka and Lozova in Kharkiv region.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Adding:

The 25th Army’s assault detachments continue advancing westward in Krasny Liman, neutralising AFU units, Russian Defence Ministry reports.

➡️ 67th Motorised Rifle Division seized 5 strongholds and 57 buildings in the city’s northwest.

➡️ Russian Aerospace Forces struck the 60th Mechanised Brigade with FAB-500 bombs as AFU units attempted to flee toward Golubye Ozera resort — up to 30 troops neutralised.

➡️ Total enemy losses for the day: up to 40 troops, 3 vehicles, 4 robotic systems, 9 UAV command posts, and 1 ammunition depot.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Adding:

Russian forces launch a massive combined drone and ballistic missile strike on Naftogaz production facilities, the company reports.

➡️ Facilities in Poltava and Kharkiv regions hit, with infrastructure damage recorded.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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