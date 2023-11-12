Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cornel West calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1912 Subscribers
40 views
Published 14 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Cornel West at:-

https://youtu.be/YtJVMCPiNo0?si=19k3y0JRb7iiUXwR

12 Nov 2023“We loathe and hate the vicious siege against Gaza. The least we can do in this moment of overwhelming vulgarity is to have a ceasefire. Yet, there are those in Washington, DC talking about a ’humanitarian pause.’”


Dr Cornel West, a philosopher, political activist and US presidential candidate, spoke in support of Palestinians in Gaza and called for a ceasefire outside the UN building in New York City.


He firmly stated that advocating for Palestinians and their children does not equate to hatred towards others.


“Don’t let anybody tell you that loving Palestinians and Palestinian babies means you hate someone else,” he said.


Emphasising his commitment to human rights, West declared solidarity with all who are occupied, subjugated or exploited, focusing specifically on Gaza due to what he described as a “genocidal attack.”


Subscribe to our channel: http://ow.ly/AVlW30n1OWH


Subscribe to MEE Telegram channel to stay up to date: https://t.me/MiddleEastEye_TG


Middle East Eye Website: https://middleeasteye.net

Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@middleeasteye

Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/MiddleEastEye

Like us on Facebook: https://facebook.com/MiddleEastEye

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MiddleEastEye

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket