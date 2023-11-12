Cornel West calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Cornel West at:-

https://youtu.be/YtJVMCPiNo0?si=19k3y0JRb7iiUXwR



12 Nov 2023“We loathe and hate the vicious siege against Gaza. The least we can do in this moment of overwhelming vulgarity is to have a ceasefire. Yet, there are those in Washington, DC talking about a ’humanitarian pause.’”





Dr Cornel West, a philosopher, political activist and US presidential candidate, spoke in support of Palestinians in Gaza and called for a ceasefire outside the UN building in New York City.





He firmly stated that advocating for Palestinians and their children does not equate to hatred towards others.





“Don’t let anybody tell you that loving Palestinians and Palestinian babies means you hate someone else,” he said.





Emphasising his commitment to human rights, West declared solidarity with all who are occupied, subjugated or exploited, focusing specifically on Gaza due to what he described as a “genocidal attack.”





