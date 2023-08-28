Create New Account
🔥 Transforming Anger: Your Pathway to Change and Progress🔥
Finding Genius Podcast
🌟 Change and progress aren't just destinations – they're a journey we take, shaped by three powerful factors.

Therapist & Author, Moshe Ratson, guides us through this transformational path.🔥

🎧 https://bit.ly/3DuTdr9

🔄 Frequency: How often does anger visit you? Moshe Ratson sheds light on reducing its hold as we evolve.

🌈 Intensity: Progress paints anger in softer shades. Learn how to ease its intensity.

⏰ Recovery Time: Therapist & Author, Moshe Ratson's wisdom paves the way to quicker rebounds and stronger connections.

Remember, it's a process, not black and white. We're all human, after all! 🌌

For more insights, catch the full episode! 🎧

Click the link in bio or find it in the description above. 🔗

angertoprogressjourneyofchangeembracethejourneychangewithin

