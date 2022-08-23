272) The Globalist WAR on the Elements of Life

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Credits to NaturalNews and Health Ranger Report, August 19, 2022New mini-documentary from Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon.com and NaturalNews.com, reveals how globalists are trying to ban the key elements of life, including CARBON, OXYGEN and NITROGEN, and how they are using this war on the elements to starve humanity to death while reducing the global population.
The Globalist WAR on the Elements of Life
https://www.brighteon.com/78f2882d-2c23-4b18-877f-4a5a65d4fb38
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WOQc5EzjSWNE/
https://rumble.com/v1gltxb-the-globalist-war-on-the-elements-of-life.html
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua