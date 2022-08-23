272) The Globalist WAR on the Elements of Life

Credits to NaturalNews and Health Ranger Report, August 19, 2022New mini-documentary from Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon.com and NaturalNews.com, reveals how globalists are trying to ban the key elements of life, including CARBON, OXYGEN and NITROGEN, and how they are using this war on the elements to starve humanity to death while reducing the global population.

The Globalist WAR on the Elements of Life

https://www.brighteon.com/78f2882d-2c23-4b18-877f-4a5a65d4fb38

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WOQc5EzjSWNE/

https://rumble.com/v1gltxb-the-globalist-war-on-the-elements-of-life.html





My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua