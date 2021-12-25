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Dr. Bhakdi "Vaccines Are Killing People, Killing Children, Organs Of Dead Vaccinated Prove Auto-Immune Attack" (MIRRORED)
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1562 views • December 25, 2021
Dr. Bhaki "Vaccines Are Killing People, Killing Children, Organs Of Dead Vaccinated Prove Auto-Immune Attack" (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/Dr-Sucharit-Bhakdi-Organs-Of-Dead-Vaccinated-Proves-Auto-Immune-Attack---22-12-2021:c?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fHIT55iM4Zv9/
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/Dr-Sucharit-Bhakdi-Organs-Of-Dead-Vaccinated-Proves-Auto-Immune-Attack---22-12-2021:c?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fHIT55iM4Zv9/
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