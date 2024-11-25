Jesuit Theater, Updated Terms, VPNs, Wicked, Tyson vs. Paul, Kinsey, Jesidue, Toho, Revolution

CTB 2024-11-23 Updated Terms

Topic list:

* The Jesuit Theater of critiquing Jesuit Theater.

* “We’ve updated our terms...” Why this doesn’t protect criminals even if you consent.

* The VPN gambit.

* Protecting yourself from spam “apps”.

* Wickedly ugly.

* Vigilante “Heroes” whose job it is to beat down vigilantes and preserve the status quo.

* Mike Tyson vs. Ru Paul

* Kinsey’s Jesuit pornographer.

* Six Degrees of Jesidue: “Mitch” McConnell and Elaine Chow.

* How Johnny manages tenuous internet data.

* Fast Times at Jesuit High: why “movies” will only allow this tiny Elite to participate.

* Toho: a Japanese insider game but with loyalty.

* Jesuit Monster Theater: A-bomb guilt verses true genocide.

* LA Archdiocese pays off victims with largest amount yet: here’s what’s REALLY going on.

* Revolution is the Solution: but how can it succeed?

* Elections and selections.

* Putting the pieces together with eyes wide open: how to read half-truth sources.

_____________________

_____________________

