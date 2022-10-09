Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Reveals the Backstories of Miraculous Healings

Create New Account
GetWisdom
Published a month ago |

VA #124 Creator Reveals the Backstories of Miraculous Healings 


Why did the divine realm bring about a miracle healing in each of the reported stories we will share? Can our inner flaws and weaknesses, and even mistakes in other lives we’ve lived, limit getting divine help? How much influence do prayers of loved ones have in saving a life? Will group prayer be more powerful in requesting a divine rescue? How can journeying to a place of miracles, like Lourdes, make a difference? Creator explains why healing miracles are possible using the principles of empowered prayer and the Lightworker Healing Protocol. Join us!

Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/

healingchannelingprayerkarl mollison

