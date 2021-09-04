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The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 28
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21 views • September 04, 2021
A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we discuss the unique and rare characteristic of those who truly "believe" the gospel of the kingdom of God and, thus, belong in an ekklesia of God as a disciple of Christ. We also make modern applications of the lessons learned from our analysis of Luke 16. In addition, we consider the Parables of the Persistent Widow, the Great Banquet, and the Wedding Feast and apply the lessons learned there.
In this episode, we discuss the unique and rare characteristic of those who truly "believe" the gospel of the kingdom of God and, thus, belong in an ekklesia of God as a disciple of Christ. We also make modern applications of the lessons learned from our analysis of Luke 16. In addition, we consider the Parables of the Persistent Widow, the Great Banquet, and the Wedding Feast and apply the lessons learned there.
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