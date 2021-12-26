Joe Rogan discussion of questionable New York COVID Detention, Adverse Events of COVID-19 Vaccine

This is the scariest part, bill A416 which allows the governor to imprison someone without trial or anyone that is deemed to be a ‘threat to public health’. What does that mean? That seems unconstitutional, without trial? Why is the wording so vague? What is a threat to public health? This is what is scary, the government has become accustomed to having way more power over people’s lives and they are not going to give it up easily. Joe Rogan has a friend who son has been vaccinated and is suffering from myocarditis. What are the side effects? his heart is racing and remember he was a healthy guy and he got vaccinated because he was pressured and he was told that he had to do the right thing. Ask yourself, do you know anybody who has had any type of adverse reaction to something like the flu shot? Probably not right? Kanekoa says that he knew a lifeguard in Hawaii that when he got the COVID-19 vaccine first dose, he experienced his heart racing despite the fact that he was super healthy and crazy young. Remember, people would be fine with COVID-19 IF they got the proper treatment. For example, monoclonal antibodies seems to be very effective at combatting COVID-19. However, hospitals seem to have a short supply of monoclonal antibodies and in fact Joe Rogan knows a friend that went into a hospital to get a monoclonal antibody treatment and the hospital told him that he did not qualify for the treatment because “he did not meet the specific requirements”. There are some shenanigans going on, why is monoclonal antibodies easy to get in hospitals in Florida and not so easy to get in hospitals in different states? And Peter McCullough who is a certified expert has said that there are millions of millions of treatments of monoclonal antibodies, so Joe Rogan says that this must mean that the only plausible reason for this is that the powers that be only want to use one treatment and that treatment is the COVID-19 vaccine. Also, it does seem kind of weird that they changed the definition of vaccine and they also changed the definition of anti-vaxxer to include this phrase, “one who is against the government mandating a vaccination”. This now qualifies as an being an anti-vaxxer, what is going on with this world? Even knowing that there are treatments out there that 100% work. They only want one choice for the public but the reality is that there are so many ways to treat the COVID-19. Its like a cult, the cult of the vaccinated, and remember that there is a higher likelihood of side effects if you get the vaccine AFTER you recovered from COVID-19. So what is going on really? Is it that misery loves company and people who got the vaccine and regret it now still want those who have not taken it to get it? This is the one time ever in our lives where we are supposed to trust the pharmaceutical companies even though history has shown that pharmaceutical companies are money hungry monsters that don’t care about the general public’s health. Please, take Joe Rogan’s warning seriously, be mindful of your health, be mindful of what you are taking into your body, and if you do come down with COVID-19, ASK FOR MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES AND KEEP ASKING. Don’t let them put you on something else.