© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Mafia Is Running Our Government? (3)
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • October 15, 2020
As fraudulent acts cannot be upheld in courts of law, neither can fraudulent legislative imposters in deceptive robes and fancy suits disguised to deceive us. Nor can their positions and statures be upheld as they are bereft of any genuine humanitarian, philanthropic intent, rendering those positions, statures and those faking them null and void. We are the government now. They are greedy, criminal leech imposters and as such have, by their own actions, implied the giving up of their oaths and the abdication their elected positions.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.