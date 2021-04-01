Shlissel or Key Challah: A blessing of financial Stability/wealth

Posted 17April2020 Sonya's Prep: Key Challah Shape Tutorial. Shlissel Challah

:It’s a custom to make challah in the shape of a key on the first Shabbat after Passover for a blessing of financial Stability/wealth. Shlissel Challah is a segula, good omen, for parnassa, or livelihood. It's a very interesting custom with many sources and traditions. The second mishna in Rosh Hashanah says on Pesach we are judged on the grains, parnasa.



Recipe:

5 lb all purpose flour

5 and 1/2 cups water

1 cup oil

1 cup sugar

4 tbsp yeast

2 tbsp salt



Bake at 350F for 45 minutes

Tips for Making Shlissel Key Challah

~If you want to place a key in your homemade or store bought challah, first make sure to wash the key very well. Many keys contain lead so it is usually best to wrap the key in foil as well.



~Slip the key in between the braids of the challah as you shape it.



~Impress a key on the surface of the shaped, unbaked bread before it rises.



~You can use any key you like. Some like to use the key to their home as the home is the place we can fully feel the Almighty's presence in our lives as He is the one who puts the food on our table. Some like to use an old decorative key to press on top. If you have a home in Israel, how wonderful to use that!



~For store bought challah, simply slip a small key into the bottom of the loaf.



~Making your own challah gives the woman of the home a magnificent opportunity to pray for the members of her family and community as she kneads. The mitzvah of separating challah is a cherished mitzvah for us.



~You can us any challa recipe you like.



~Many have the custom to shape the challah like a key or design one out of dough to place on the top of the challah.