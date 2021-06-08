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Pro-Trump Covfefe Coffee Makes Case For America First Economy
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50 views • June 08, 2021
Paul, the founder of Covfefe Coffee, describes how he's been banned from virtually every Democrat media platforms, and explains how this can actually help America First patriots develop their own economy that doesn't depend on Mark Zuckerberg or Jack Dorsey.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60bfb43e05e4f2716bba0346
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60bfb43e05e4f2716bba0346
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