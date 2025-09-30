INCREDIBLE! China conducts rare new missile test lights up the sky

China has conducted a rare test of a new missile, with reports confirming that the PLA Rocket Force successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) equipped with a Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV). Internet users reported seeing the astonishing project soaring into the sky upon launch. The launch, which carried a mock warhead from an undisclosed location, likely Hainan Island, demonstrates advances in long-range strike capabilities and changes the calculus of nuclear deterrence. Videos circulated online on September 29, depicting the missile launching on a descending trajectory in a shallow dive, likely incorporating hypersonic boost-glide technology to enhance maneuverability and achieve exceptional speed. The high-altitude ICBM, traveling at speeds exceeding 17,000 km/h, maneuvered in the upper atmosphere to evade existing missile defense systems.

There has been no official confirmation from the PLA, but reports suggest China tested an ICBM, likely a variant of the DF-31. While the exact number of DF-31 is not public, China has at least three brigades equipped with DF-31AG launchers, totaling 36 launchers, and another brigade using earlier DF-31 variants by the end of 2024. These missiles are road-mobile and solid-fueled, with several versions already in service. It seems this technology is about to shift the global defense game rapidly! China is showing off its futuristic weapons, which Beijing stated serve the purpose of countering regional tensions, which are becoming increasingly aggressive in the Asia Pacific.

