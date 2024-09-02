BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SCAMMER GETS INSTANT KARMA AFTER TRYING TO SCAM ♔ SCAMMER REVOLTS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • 8 months ago

IF YOU ARE THE VICTIM OF ONE OF THESE BENCHODES, DO NOT ACCESS YOUR PAYPAL ACCOUNT ON THAT DEVICE DURING THE INTERACTION!!! 🥸 PSA from VfB


Internet rule #68 🤓 you're welcome


The interwebs are abuzz from the Handsome Truth Vs Stew Peters interaction; et tu, Stew? HT's 'broke'?


Bank accounts make the man?


VfB did this with less than zero, baby; were it not for algorhythmic shadow banning, HT would most likely have an actual studio and staff to run his shoah - your admittance to bending over for a check tells the whole tale...and that was an actual ad hominem attack


https://odysee.com/@All-I'm-Sayin':9/Clips6:2


Oh...be prepared for...#THECHICKENING 🐓🤣


Instant karma for a scammer? YES! Today I turn a scammers scam back onto himself as I take everything he has!


Join the stream!

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SRevolts

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/scammerrevolts


? Support me! ?

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/scammerrevolts


? Where you can find me! ?

Discord: https://discord.gg/f8Rhf2nNEg

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/scammerrevolts

Website: https://www.Scammerrevolts.com

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/scammerrevolts

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SRevolts/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScammerRevolts:b0

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realscammerrevolts

TSU: https://techscammersunited.com/u/scammerrevolts


? Tags ?

#ScammerRevolts #SR #srarmy


? Chapters ?

00:00 Intro

00:19 Context

00:55 Accessing The Scammers PC

05:39 Failure

07:45 What he scammed

09:13 Calling Him Out

14:59 Outtro

16:18 CHICKEN!


? Background footage ?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pb-j3svRQLI


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pi-Lw63Ds0Q

Keywords
paypalintegritybrokevfbstew petershandsome truthmulti pronged offensivescammer revoltsthe chickeningad hominem attackbenchodeinternet rule 68
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy