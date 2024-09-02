SCAMMER GETS INSTANT KARMA AFTER TRYING TO SCAM ♔ SCAMMER REVOLTS

IF YOU ARE THE VICTIM OF ONE OF THESE BENCHODES, DO NOT ACCESS YOUR PAYPAL ACCOUNT ON THAT DEVICE DURING THE INTERACTION!!! 🥸 PSA from VfB





Internet rule #68 🤓 you're welcome





The interwebs are abuzz from the Handsome Truth Vs Stew Peters interaction; et tu, Stew? HT's 'broke'?





Bank accounts make the man?





VfB did this with less than zero, baby; were it not for algorhythmic shadow banning, HT would most likely have an actual studio and staff to run his shoah - your admittance to bending over for a check tells the whole tale...and that was an actual ad hominem attack





https://odysee.com/@All-I'm-Sayin':9/Clips6:2





Oh...be prepared for...#THECHICKENING 🐓🤣





Instant karma for a scammer? YES! Today I turn a scammers scam back onto himself as I take everything he has!





Join the stream!

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SRevolts

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/scammerrevolts





? Support me! ?

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/scammerrevolts





? Where you can find me! ?

Discord: https://discord.gg/f8Rhf2nNEg

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/scammerrevolts

Website: https://www.Scammerrevolts.com

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/scammerrevolts

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SRevolts/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScammerRevolts:b0

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realscammerrevolts

TSU: https://techscammersunited.com/u/scammerrevolts





? Tags ?

#ScammerRevolts #SR #srarmy





? Chapters ?

00:00 Intro

00:19 Context

00:55 Accessing The Scammers PC

05:39 Failure

07:45 What he scammed

09:13 Calling Him Out

14:59 Outtro

16:18 CHICKEN!





? Background footage ?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pb-j3svRQLI





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pi-Lw63Ds0Q