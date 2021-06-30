© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Assange: 'If wars can be started by lies, peace can be started by truth.' [Chinese subtitle] 阿桑奇：「如果戰爭可以由謊言開始，那麼和平就可以由真相開始」
Follow
1
Share
Report
81 views • June 30, 2021
Julian Assange addresses the Stop The War Coalition demonstration at Trafalgar Square, London on 8th October 2011.
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Julian Assange Speech 08.10.2011〉，頻道「schlafendwolf」，2011年10月9日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqr6FN1Exxo
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Julian Assange Speech 08.10.2011〉，頻道「schlafendwolf」，2011年10月9日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqr6FN1Exxo
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.