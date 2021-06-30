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Assange: 'If wars can be started by lies, peace can be started by truth.' [Chinese subtitle] 阿桑奇：「如果戰爭可以由謊言開始，那麼和平就可以由真相開始」
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81 views • June 30, 2021
Julian Assange addresses the Stop The War Coalition demonstration at Trafalgar Square, London on 8th October 2011.

中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）

原影片出處：〈Julian Assange Speech 08.10.2011〉，頻道「schlafendwolf」，2011年10月9日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqr6FN1Exxo
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warassangepeace
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