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UAV Orlan-10 of the Russian Army Revealed the Concentration of Military Equipment at the Railway Station on the outskirts of Chernihiv. 031522
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30 views • March 15, 2022
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UAV Orlan-10 of the Russian Army revealed the concentration of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a large number of military personnel at the railway station on the outskirts of Chernihiv.
Artillery struck at the depot of rocket and artillery weapons, destroying the facility and up to 20 pieces of weapons and military equipment.
UAV Orlan-10 of the Russian Army revealed the concentration of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a large number of military personnel at the railway station on the outskirts of Chernihiv.
Artillery struck at the depot of rocket and artillery weapons, destroying the facility and up to 20 pieces of weapons and military equipment.
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