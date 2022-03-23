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Nord Stream Project Caught in Crossfire -- Crucial Pre-Russian Invasion Information
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21 views • March 23, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://sovren.media/video/us-media-coverage-of-ukraine-ignores-reality-of-conflict-with-russia-484.html
US Media Coverage of Ukraine Ignores Reality of Conflict with Russia.
Biden claims he will use Nord Stream 2 as leverage to stop Russia from invading Ukraine, after years of the US failing to stop the pipeline's construction.
The only problem with that narrative is that Russia says it has no plans to invade—while Ukraine is the one increasing its military buildup, which the media ignores…
US Media Coverage of Ukraine Ignores Reality of Conflict with Russia.
Biden claims he will use Nord Stream 2 as leverage to stop Russia from invading Ukraine, after years of the US failing to stop the pipeline's construction.
The only problem with that narrative is that Russia says it has no plans to invade—while Ukraine is the one increasing its military buildup, which the media ignores…
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